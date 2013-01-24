Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Complete milk carafe

CP0355
  • Complete milk carafe Complete milk carafe Complete milk carafe
    -{discount-value}

    Complete milk carafe

    CP0355

    Complete milk carafe

    This complete milk carafe, including milk tube, makes your milk deliciously foamy. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge. Compatible with Incanto & Picobaristo (SM Series) See all benefits

    Complete milk carafe

    Complete milk carafe

    This complete milk carafe, including milk tube, makes your milk deliciously foamy. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge. Compatible with Incanto & Picobaristo (SM Series) See all benefits

    Complete milk carafe

    This complete milk carafe, including milk tube, makes your milk deliciously foamy. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge. Compatible with Incanto & Picobaristo (SM Series) See all benefits

    Complete milk carafe

    Complete milk carafe

    This complete milk carafe, including milk tube, makes your milk deliciously foamy. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge. Compatible with Incanto & Picobaristo (SM Series) See all benefits

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find the model number?

      Complete milk carafe

      Please check specifications for compatible product

      • Picobaristo,Incanto,EP & SM s.
      • Quick clean after use
      • Thorough clean weekly
      • Not dishwasher proof

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits Coffee Product
        • HD8926/29
        • SM3061/10
        Fits product type
        • HD8921/01
        • HD8921/09
        • HD8922/01
        • HD8922/09
        • SM3061/00

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products