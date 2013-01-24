Complete carafe kit
This complete milk carafe, including milk tube, makes your milk deliciously foamy. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge. Compatible with Exprelia Evo. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Complete carafe kit
This complete milk carafe, including milk tube, makes your milk deliciously foamy. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge. Compatible with Exprelia Evo. See all benefits
Complete carafe kit
This complete milk carafe, including milk tube, makes your milk deliciously foamy. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge. Compatible with Exprelia Evo. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Complete carafe kit
This complete milk carafe, including milk tube, makes your milk deliciously foamy. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge. Compatible with Exprelia Evo. See all benefits
From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.
Suitable for: