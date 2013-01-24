Home
Complete milk carafe

CP0502
    Complete carafe kit

    This complete milk carafe, including milk tube, makes your milk deliciously foamy. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge. Compatible with Exprelia Evo. See all benefits

    Complete carafe kit

    Please check specifications for compatible product

    • Exprelia Evo
    • Quick clean after use
    • Thorough clean weekly
    • Not dishwasher proof

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Suitable for:

      Exprelia series
      • HD8855/01
      • HD8855/09
      • HD8857/01
      • HD8857/09

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

