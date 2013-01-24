Home
Lid of coffee bean container

CP0504
    Lid of coffee bean container

    This lid covers the coffee bean container and preserves the excellent aroma of the coffee beans. Compatible with Incanto, Picobaristo, Philips3000, Philips3100, Philips4000 Series. (included EP&SM Series),Philips5000Series. See all benefits

    This lid covers the coffee bean container and preserves the excellent aroma of the coffee beans. Compatible with Incanto, Picobaristo, Philips3000, Philips3100, Philips4000 Series. (included EP&SM Series),Philips5000Series. See all benefits

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find the model number?

      Check specifications tab for compatible products

      • Picobaristo,Incanto,EP & SM s.
      • Transparent
      • Not dishwasher proof

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits Coffee Product
        • HD8827/01
        • HD8832/01
        • HD8844/01
        • HD8911/21
        • HD8913/11
        • HD8916/01
        • HD8916/09
        • HD8918/41
        • HD8922/09
        • SM5573/10
        Fits product type
        • HD8927
        • HD8928
        • HD8924
        • HD8915/01
        • HD8915/09
        • HD8921/01
        • HD8921/09
        • HD8922/01
        • HD8922/09
        • HD8925/01
        • HD8925/09
        • EP3550/00
        • EP3551/00
        • EP4010/00
        • EP4050/00
        • SM3061/00
        • EP4051/00
        • EP3363/10
        • EP3362/00
        • EP3363/00
        • EP3551/10
        • EP3558/00
        • EP3559/00
        • EP5360
        • EP5361
        • EP5365
        • EP5960
        • EP5961
        Fits product types :
        • HD8821
        • HD8824
        • HD8841
        • HD8844
        • HD8847
        • HD8911
        • HD8914
        • HD8831
        • HD8832
        • HD8834
        • HD8917

