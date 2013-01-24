Home
Drip tray cover

CP0505
  Drip tray cover
    Drip tray cover

    Resistant drip tray cover for stable cup placement. Compatible with Philips4000 OTC ,Philips3100 OTC (EP Series) Philips3000 V2 Easycapp. See all benefits

    Resistant drip tray cover for stable cup placement. Compatible with Philips4000 OTC ,Philips3100 OTC (EP Series) Philips3000 V2 Easycapp.

    Resistant drip tray cover for stable cup placement. Compatible with Philips4000 OTC ,Philips3100 OTC (EP Series) Philips3000 V2 Easycapp. See all benefits

    Resistant drip tray cover for stable cup placement. Compatible with Philips4000 OTC ,Philips3100 OTC (EP Series) Philips3000 V2 Easycapp. See all benefits

    Compatible Products

      Drip tray cover

      Check specifications tab for compatible products

      • Removable for easy cleaning
      • Not dishwasher proof

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Suitable for:

        PHILIPS 3000 V2 EASYCAPP.
        • HD8829/01
        • HD8829/09

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product type
        • EP3550/00
        • EP4050/00
        • EP4051/00
        • EP3363/10
        • EP3362/00
        • EP3363/00
        • EP3551/10

