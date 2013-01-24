Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Coffee dispenser

CP0508
  • Coffee dispenser Coffee dispenser Coffee dispenser
    -{discount-value}

    Coffee dispenser

    CP0508

    Coffee dispenser

    This removable coffee dispenser distributes the coffee evenly into your cup. Removing the dispenser creates extra space for placing larger cups. Compatible with Picobaristo NOTE:Valid From S/N:TW901541525932 (Except SM Series) See all benefits

    Coffee dispenser

    Coffee dispenser

    This removable coffee dispenser distributes the coffee evenly into your cup. Removing the dispenser creates extra space for placing larger cups. Compatible with Picobaristo NOTE:Valid From S/N:TW901541525932 (Except SM Series) See all benefits

    Coffee dispenser

    This removable coffee dispenser distributes the coffee evenly into your cup. Removing the dispenser creates extra space for placing larger cups. Compatible with Picobaristo NOTE:Valid From S/N:TW901541525932 (Except SM Series) See all benefits

    Coffee dispenser

    Coffee dispenser

    This removable coffee dispenser distributes the coffee evenly into your cup. Removing the dispenser creates extra space for placing larger cups. Compatible with Picobaristo NOTE:Valid From S/N:TW901541525932 (Except SM Series) See all benefits

    Coffee dispenser

    Check specifications tab for compatible products

    • Picobaristo
    • Remove to place a large cup
    • Not dishwasher proof

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits product type
      • HD8927
      • HD8928
      • HD8925/01
      • SM3061/00

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products