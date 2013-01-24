Home
Metal Milk tube

    Metal milk tube for your complete milk carafe. Compatible with the complete milk carafe of Xelsis model year 2017 See all benefits

    Metal milk tube for your complete milk carafe. Compatible with the complete milk carafe of Xelsis model year 2017 See all benefits

    Metal milk tube for your complete milk carafe. Compatible with the complete milk carafe of Xelsis model year 2017 See all benefits

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find the model number?

      Metal Milk tube

      Please check specifications for compatible product

      • Xelsis

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Suitable for:

        XELSIS Model Year 2017
        • SM7580/00
        • SM7581/00
        • SM7680/00
        • SM7682/00
        • SM7683/00
        • SM7684/00
        • SM7685/00
        • SM7686/00
        • SM7581/04
        • SM7684/04
        • SM7685/04
        • SM7685/07

      • Replaceable part

        Fits Coffee Product
        • SM7580/00
        • SM7581/00
        • SM7680/00
        • SM7683/00
        • SM7684/00
        • SM7685/00
        • SM7686/00
        • SM6480/00
        • SM6580/00
        • SM6580/10
        • SM6580/20
        • SM6582/10
        • SM6582/30
        • SM6585/00
        • SM6580/50

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

