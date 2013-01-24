Home
Brew group

CP0683
    -{discount-value}

    CP0683

    The brew group is the essential part of your espresso machine: it's where the coffee brewing actually happens! This part is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with Xelsis model year 2017

    The brew group is the essential part of your espresso machine: it's where the coffee brewing actually happens! This part is easy to remove and clean.Compatible with Xelsis model year 2017 See all benefits

    The brew group is the essential part of your espresso machine: it's where the coffee brewing actually happens! This part is easy to remove and clean.Compatible with Xelsis model year 2017 See all benefits

    The brew group is the essential part of your espresso machine: it's where the coffee brewing actually happens! This part is easy to remove and clean.Compatible with Xelsis model year 2017 See all benefits

    Compatible Products

      Brew group

      Please check specifications for compatible product

      • Fully removable for easy clean
      • Removable for easy cleaning
      • Rinse and grease regularly

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Suitable for:

        XELSIS Model Year 2017
        • SM7580/00
        • SM7581/00
        • SM7680/00
        • SM7682/00
        • SM7683/00
        • SM7684/00
        • SM7685/00
        • SM7686/00
        • SM7581/04
        • SM7684/04
        • SM7685/04
        • SM7685/07

