to replace your current dishwasher basket
The dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the steriliser.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
to replace your current dishwasher basket
The dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the steriliser.
to replace your current dishwasher basket
The dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the steriliser.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
to replace your current dishwasher basket
The dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the steriliser.
SCF284/01
SCF284/02
SCF284/03
SCF284/05
SCF285/01
SCF285/02
SCF286/01
SCF286/02
SCF286/03
SCF286/05
SCF287/02
From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part