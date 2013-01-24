Home
CP0709
  to replace your current dishwasher basket
    The dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the steriliser.

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find the model number?

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types :
        • SCF286/02
        • SCF285/01
        • SCF285/02
        • SCF287/02
        • SCF286/03
        • SCF287/01
        • SCF286/05
        • SCF286/01

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

