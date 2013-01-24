Home
E.S.E coffee pod adapter

CP0712
  • Adapter holder to use E.S.E pods Adapter holder to use E.S.E pods Adapter holder to use E.S.E pods
    This adapter need to be used combined with the 1-cup portafilter and is appropriate for coffee making with E.S.E. pods. The adapter fit in a large range of Philips, SAECO manual espresso machines. See all benefits

    Adapter holder to use E.S.E pods

    This adapter need to be used combined with the 1-cup portafilter and is appropriate for coffee making with E.S.E. pods. The adapter fit in a large range of Philips, SAECO manual espresso machines. See all benefits

    Adapter holder to use E.S.E pods

    Check specifications tab for compatible products

    • Saeco manual machines
    • Metal

    Technical Specifications

    • Suitable for:

      Poemia
      All models

