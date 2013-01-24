Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Saeco

Complete carafe

CP1066
Saeco
Saeco
  • Complete milk carafe Complete milk carafe Complete milk carafe
    -{discount-value}

    Saeco Complete carafe

    CP1066

    Complete milk carafe

    This complete milk carafe, including milk tube, makes your milk deliciously foamy. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge. Compatible with Intelia. See all benefits

    Saeco Complete carafe

    Complete milk carafe

    This complete milk carafe, including milk tube, makes your milk deliciously foamy. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge. Compatible with Intelia. See all benefits

    Complete milk carafe

    This complete milk carafe, including milk tube, makes your milk deliciously foamy. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge. Compatible with Intelia. See all benefits

    Saeco Complete carafe

    Complete milk carafe

    This complete milk carafe, including milk tube, makes your milk deliciously foamy. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge. Compatible with Intelia. See all benefits

    Complete milk carafe

    Check specifications tab for compatible products

    • Intelia
    • Quick clean after use
    • Thorough clean weekly
    • Not dishwasher proof

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products