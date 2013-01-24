Home
Coffee grounds container

CP1068
    -{discount-value}

    The coffee grounds container is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with Intelia. See all benefits

    Coffee grounds container with puck devider

    The coffee grounds container is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with Intelia. See all benefits

    Coffee grounds container with puck devider

    Please check specifications for compatible product

    • Intelia
    • Removable for easy cleaning
    • Not dishwasher proof

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits product type
      • HD8900
      • HD8752/xx
      Fits Coffee Product
      • HD8887/19
      • HD8888/19
      • HD8900/01
      • HD8902/01
      • HD8904/01

