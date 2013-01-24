Home
Drip tray grate

CP1069
    Drip tray cover

    Resistant drip tray cover for stable cup placement. Compatible with INTELIA See all benefits

    Please check specifications for compatible product

    • Intelia Class
    • stainless steel
    • Not dishwasher proof

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits Coffee Product
      • HD8751/95
      • HD8752/85
      • HD8752/95
      • HD8755/02
      • HD8770/01
      Fits product type
      HD8752/xx

