Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Saeco

Complete carafe

CP1071
Saeco
Saeco
  • Complete milk carafe Complete milk carafe Complete milk carafe
    -{discount-value}

    Saeco Complete carafe

    CP1071

    Complete milk carafe

    Our 2 part milk system has no tubes or hidden parts and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds under tap*.*Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading one touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2017) Energica See all benefits

    Saeco Complete carafe

    Complete milk carafe

    Our 2 part milk system has no tubes or hidden parts and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds under tap*.*Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading one touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2017) Energica See all benefits

    Complete milk carafe

    Our 2 part milk system has no tubes or hidden parts and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds under tap*.*Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading one touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2017) Energica See all benefits

    Saeco Complete carafe

    Complete milk carafe

    Our 2 part milk system has no tubes or hidden parts and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds under tap*.*Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading one touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2017) Energica See all benefits

    Complete milk carafe

    Check specifications tab for compatible products

    • Energica
    • 2 part, no-tubes milk system
    • Dishwasher safe, easy to clean
    • High speed frothing chamber

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products