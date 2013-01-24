Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Carafe lid

CP1076
  • Lid for milk frother Lid for milk frother Lid for milk frother
    -{discount-value}

    Carafe lid

    CP1076

    Lid for milk frother

    This lid covers the milk frother and holds the whisker shaft. The lid is dishwasher proof for easy cleaning. Compatible with Exprelia. See all benefits

    Carafe lid

    Lid for milk frother

    This lid covers the milk frother and holds the whisker shaft. The lid is dishwasher proof for easy cleaning. Compatible with Exprelia. See all benefits

    Lid for milk frother

    This lid covers the milk frother and holds the whisker shaft. The lid is dishwasher proof for easy cleaning. Compatible with Exprelia. See all benefits

    Carafe lid

    Lid for milk frother

    This lid covers the milk frother and holds the whisker shaft. The lid is dishwasher proof for easy cleaning. Compatible with Exprelia. See all benefits

    Lid for milk frother

    See compatibility and specification tab

    • Exprelia
    • Chromed
    • Dishwasher safe, easy to clean

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Suitable for:

      Exprelia series
      • HD8854/01
      • HD8854/02
      • HD8855/01
      • HD8855/09
      • HD8856/01
      • HD8856/02
      • HD8856/09
      • HD8857/01
      • HD8857/09

    • Replaceable part

      Fits Coffee Product
      HD8858/01

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products