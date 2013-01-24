Home
Brew group

CP1077
    Brew group

    CP1077

    Brew group.The black heart of your espresso machin

    The brew group is the essential part of your espresso machine: it's where the coffee brewing actually happens! This part is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with Exprelia Evo See all benefits

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find the model number?

      Brew group.The black heart of your espresso machin

      Please check specifications for compatible product

      • Exprelia Evo
      • Black

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Suitable for:

        Incanto Executive series
        • HD9712/01
        • HD9712/11
        Xelsis series
        • HD8942/11
        • HD8942/12
        • HD8943/11
        • HD8943/12
        • HD8943/19
        • HD8943/21
        • HD8943/22
        • HD8943/29
        • HD8944/01
        • HD8944/02
        • HD8944/09
        • HD8946/01
        • HD8946/02
        • HD8946/09
        • HD8953/01
        • HD8953/09
        • HD8953/11
        • HD8953/19
        • HD8953/21
        • HD8954/01
        • HD8954/02
        • HD8954/09
        • RI9943/07
        • RI9943/11
        • RI9943/21
        • RI9944/01
        • RI9946/01
        Exprelia series
        • HD8854/01
        • HD8854/02
        • HD8855/01
        • HD8855/09
        • HD8856/01
        • HD8856/02
        • HD8856/09
        • HD8857/01
        • HD8857/09
        • HD8858/01
        • HD8859/01

      • Replaceable part

        Fits Coffee Product
        • EP5961/10
        • HD8661/09
        • HD8826/09
        • HD8832/01
        • HD8862/09
        • HD8917/09
        • HD8919/51

