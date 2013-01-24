Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Coffee grounds container

CP1079
  • Coffee grounds container Coffee grounds container Coffee grounds container
    -{discount-value}

    Coffee grounds container

    CP1079

    Coffee grounds container

    This coffee grounds container collects the used coffee. Compatible with Incanto & Picobaristo (SM Series),Philips5000 Series. See all benefits

    Coffee grounds container

    Coffee grounds container

    This coffee grounds container collects the used coffee. Compatible with Incanto & Picobaristo (SM Series),Philips5000 Series. See all benefits

    Coffee grounds container

    This coffee grounds container collects the used coffee. Compatible with Incanto & Picobaristo (SM Series),Philips5000 Series. See all benefits

    Coffee grounds container

    Coffee grounds container

    This coffee grounds container collects the used coffee. Compatible with Incanto & Picobaristo (SM Series),Philips5000 Series. See all benefits

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find the model number?

      Coffee grounds container

      Please check specifications for compatible product

      • Picobaristo,Incanto,EP & SM s.
      • Removable for easy cleaning
      • Not dishwasher proof

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Suitable for:

        PHILIPS 5000 LatteGo
        • EP5330/10
        • EP5331/10
        • EP5333/10
        • EP5334/10
        • EP5335/10
        • EP5340/10
        • EP5345/10
        • EP5346/10
        • EP5930/10
        • EP5934/10
        • EP5030/10
        • EP5034/10
        • EP5035/10
        • EP5045/10
        PHILIPS 5000 Series
        • EP5310/10
        • EP5310/20
        • EP5311/10
        • EP5314/10
        • EP5315/10
        • EP5360/10
        • EP5361/10
        • EP5365/10
        • EP5960/10
        • EP5961/10

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product type
        • HD8915/01
        • HD8915/09
        • HD8921/01
        • HD8921/09
        • HD8922/01
        • HD8922/09
        • HD8925/01
        • HD8925/09
        Fits Coffee Product
        SM5460/10

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products