Complete carafe

CP1108
    -{discount-value}

    Our 2 part milk system has no tubes or hidden parts and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds under tap*.*Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading one touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2017)PHI 3000 See all benefits

    Check specifications tab for compatible products

    • PHILIPS 3000
    • 2 part, no-tubes milk system
    • Dishwasher safe, easy to clean
    • High speed frothing chamber

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

