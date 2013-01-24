Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Water container

CP1109
  • Water container Assy Water container Assy Water container Assy
    -{discount-value}

    Water container

    CP1109

    Water container Assy

    This water tank is easily detachable for a refill and for cleaning. Compatible with Moltio See all benefits

    Water container

    Water container Assy

    This water tank is easily detachable for a refill and for cleaning. Compatible with Moltio See all benefits

    Water container Assy

    This water tank is easily detachable for a refill and for cleaning. Compatible with Moltio See all benefits

    Water container

    Water container Assy

    This water tank is easily detachable for a refill and for cleaning. Compatible with Moltio See all benefits

    Water container Assy

    Check specifications tab for compatible products

    • Moltio
    • Black Matt
    • Not dishwasher proof

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Suitable for:

      Saeco espresso machines 2012
      All models

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products