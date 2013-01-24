Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Coffee grounds container

CP1117
  • Coffee grounds container Coffee grounds container Coffee grounds container
    -{discount-value}

    Coffee grounds container

    CP1117

    Coffee grounds container

    This coffee grounds container collects the used coffee. Compatible with Maltio See all benefits

    Coffee grounds container

    Coffee grounds container

    This coffee grounds container collects the used coffee. Compatible with Maltio See all benefits

    Coffee grounds container

    This coffee grounds container collects the used coffee. Compatible with Maltio See all benefits

    Coffee grounds container

    Coffee grounds container

    This coffee grounds container collects the used coffee. Compatible with Maltio See all benefits

    Coffee grounds container

    Please check specifications for compatible product

    • Moltio
    • Removable for easy cleaning
    • Not dishwasher proof

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits Coffee Product
      • HD8767/01
      • HD8768/01
      • HD8768/08
      • HD8769/08
      • HD8769/11
      • HD8769/19
      • HD8777/11
      Fits product type
      • HD8769/01
      • HD8769/09
      • HD8769/11
      • HD8769/19
      • HD8777/11
      • HD8778/11

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products