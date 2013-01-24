Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Cappuccinatore

CP1118
  • Internal cappuccinatore Internal cappuccinatore Internal cappuccinatore
    -{discount-value}

    Cappuccinatore

    CP1118

    Internal cappuccinatore

    This internal cappuccinatore makes your milk deliciously foamy. Compatible with Intelia and Intuita. See all benefits

    Cappuccinatore

    Internal cappuccinatore

    This internal cappuccinatore makes your milk deliciously foamy. Compatible with Intelia and Intuita. See all benefits

    Internal cappuccinatore

    This internal cappuccinatore makes your milk deliciously foamy. Compatible with Intelia and Intuita. See all benefits

    Cappuccinatore

    Internal cappuccinatore

    This internal cappuccinatore makes your milk deliciously foamy. Compatible with Intelia and Intuita. See all benefits

    Internal cappuccinatore

    Please check specifications for compatible product

    • Intelia
    • Black
    • Not dishwasher proof

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products