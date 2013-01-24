Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Lid for water container

CP1130
  • Lid for water container Lid for water container Lid for water container
    -{discount-value}

    Lid for water container

    CP1130

    Lid for water container

    This lid covers the water container to keep the water fresh. Clean this lid regularly. Compatible with Poemia See all benefits

    Lid for water container

    Lid for water container

    This lid covers the water container to keep the water fresh. Clean this lid regularly. Compatible with Poemia See all benefits

    Lid for water container

    This lid covers the water container to keep the water fresh. Clean this lid regularly. Compatible with Poemia See all benefits

    Lid for water container

    Lid for water container

    This lid covers the water container to keep the water fresh. Clean this lid regularly. Compatible with Poemia See all benefits

    Lid for water container

    Check specifications tab for compatible products

    • Poemia
    • Black

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Suitable for:

      Poemia
      All models

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products