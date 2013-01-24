Home
Drip tray

CP1142
    -{discount-value}

    This drip tray collects residual water from your device. It is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with Xelsis EVO See all benefits

    This drip tray collects residual water from your device. It is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with Xelsis EVO See all benefits

    Please check specifications for compatible product

    • Xelsis
    • Removable for easy cleaning
    • Not dishwasher proof

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Suitable for:

      PHILIPS 2000 PURO
      • HD8648/01
      • HD8650/21
      • HD8650/27
      • HD8650/29
      PHILIPS 2000 VAPORE
      • HD8651/16
      • HD8651/21
      • HD8651/27
      • HD8651/29
      Xelsis series
      • HD8953/01
      • HD8953/09
      • HD8953/11
      • HD8953/19
      • HD8953/21
      • HD8954/01
      • HD8954/09

