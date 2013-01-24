Home
Lid of coffee bean container

CP1145
    -{discount-value}

    CP1145

    This lid covers the coffee bean container and preserves the excellent aroma of the coffee beans. Compatible with Intelia Evo See all benefits

    This lid covers the coffee bean container and preserves the excellent aroma of the coffee beans. Compatible with Intelia Evo See all benefits

    This lid covers the coffee bean container and preserves the excellent aroma of the coffee beans. Compatible with Intelia Evo See all benefits

    This lid covers the coffee bean container and preserves the excellent aroma of the coffee beans. Compatible with Intelia Evo See all benefits

    Check specifications tab for compatible products

    • Intelia
    • Transparent Grey
    • Not dishwasher proof

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits product type
      HD8902

