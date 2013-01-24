Home
Water container

CP1146
  Water container
    Water container

    CP1146

    Water container

    This water tank is easily detachable for a refill and for cleaning. Compatible with GranBaristo See all benefits

    Water container

    Water container

    Water container

    Water container

    Water container

    Water container

    Check specifications tab for compatible products

    • GranBaristo
    • Not dishwasher proof

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits product type
      • HD8964
      • HD8965
      • HD8966
      • HD8967
      • HD8968
      • HD8969

