Lid of coffee bean container

CP9002
  Covers the coffee bean hopper
    Lid of coffee bean container

    CP9002

    Covers the coffee bean hopper

    This lid covers the compartment in your espresso machine where the coffee beans are stored and preserves their excellent aroma!. See all benefits

    Check specifications for compatible products

    • Intelia Focus, Intuita

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits Coffee Product
      • HD8749/01
      • HD8749/11
      • HD8750/50
      • HD8751/14
      • HD8752/61
      • HD8752/89
      • HD8880/09
      • HD8900/11

