Drip tray

CP9006
  • Collects the rinsing water in your coffee machine Collects the rinsing water in your coffee machine Collects the rinsing water in your coffee machine
    This black drip tray is to be located under the coffee dispensing spouts of your espresso machine. Collects residual water in your device. See all benefits

    Collects the rinsing water in your coffee machine

    This black drip tray is to be located under the coffee dispensing spouts of your espresso machine. Collects residual water in your device. See all benefits

    Check specifications for compatible products

    • Intelia Cappuccino

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits Coffee Product
      • HD8753/83
      • HD8753/84
      • HD8753/88
      • HD8753/89
      Fits product types :
      • 10003884
      • 10003987
      • 10004079
      • 10004080
      • 10004081
      • 10004082
      • 10004083
      • 10004084
      • 10004085
      • 10004100
      • 10004106
      • 10004107
      • 10004108
      • 10004109
      • 10004228
      • 10004233

