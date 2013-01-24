Home
Disc holder

CP9696
  • to replace your current disk to replace your current disk to replace your current disk
    Disc holder

    CP9696

    Disc holder

    Disc holder

    • Red

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits product types :
      • HR1050/90
      • HR1050/91
      • HR1051/30
      • HR1051/31
      • HR1051/90
      • HR1051/91
      • HR1055/90
      • HR1055/91
      • HR1056/30
      • HR1056/31
      • HR1387/00
      • HR1387/80
      • HR1388/50
      • HR1388/80

