Philips Avent ISIS

Funnel hygiene cover

CRP405
Avent
Avent
    To hygienically close your breast pump funnel

    This part of your breast pump can be used to cover the breast pump funnel.

    To hygienically close your breast pump funnel

    This part of your breast pump can be used to cover the breast pump funnel.

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types :
        • SCF290/99
        • SCF290/98
        • SCF300/08
        • SCF300/13
        • SCF290/12
        • SCF290/28
        • SCF290/15
        • SCF290/11
        • SCF310/12
        • SCF290/60
        • SCF300/12
        • SCF290/20
        • SCD281/00
        • SCF310/60
        • SCF310/13
        • SCF310/20
        • SCF300/20
        • SCF300/15
        • SCF290/16
        • SCF290/13
        • SCF300/60
        • SCD277/00

