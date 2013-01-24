Home
Lid and clips for Microwave Steriliser

CRP408
Avent
Avent
    -{discount-value}

    The Philips Avent Microwave Steam Sterilizer is for sterilizing bottles and other means you use for baby feeding. This lid is meant to cover it. Keep it unopened after sterilizing and the sterilizer's content remains sterile for 24 hours. See all benefits

    Compatible Products

      To cover your Microwave Steriliser

      • microwave steriliser

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types :
        • SCF277/51
        • SCF271/20
        • SCF277/01
        • SCF271/07
        • SCD279/00
        • SCF271/06
        • SCD283/00
        • SCF271/51
        • SCF271/42
        • SCF271/01
        • SCF271/02

