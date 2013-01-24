Home
Grind setting key

CRP964
    -{discount-value}

    CRP964

    With the grind setting key you can adjust the settings of the grinder to obtain coffee that is perfectly customised to your taste!

    With the grind setting key you can adjust the settings of the grinder to obtain coffee that is perfectly customised to your taste!

    With the grind setting key you can adjust the settings of the grinder to obtain coffee that is perfectly customised to your taste!

    With the grind setting key you can adjust the settings of the grinder to obtain coffee that is perfectly customised to your taste!

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find the model number?

      Check specifications for compatible products

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Suitable for:

        PHILIPS 2000 PURO
        • HD8648/01
        • HD8650/01
        • HD8650/05
        • HD8650/06
        • HD8650/07
        • HD8650/09
        • HD8650/19
        • HD8650/21
        • HD8650/27
        • HD8650/29
        • HD8650/11
        PHILIPS 2100 EASYCAPP
        • HD8652/51
        • HD8652/59
        • HD8652/91
        PHILIPS 2000 VAPORE
        • HD8649/11
        • HD8651/01
        • HD8651/05
        • HD8651/07
        • HD8651/15
        • HD8651/16
        • HD8651/17
        • HD8651/19
        • HD8651/21
        • HD8651/27
        • HD8651/29
        • HD8651/31
        • HD8651/41
        • HD8651/51
        • HD8653/01
        • HD8653/41
        • HD8649/51
        • HD8651/11
        • HD8649/01
        PHILIPS 3000 V2 EASYCAPP.
        • HD8829/01
        • HD8829/09
        PHILIPS 3000 V2 CMF
        • HD8827/01
        • HD8827/09

      • Replaceable part

        Fits Coffee Product
        • HD8642/01
        • HD8643/01
        • HD8643/09
        • HD8644/01
        • HD8645/01
        • HD8645/09
        • HD8646/01
        • HD8649/51
        • HD8650/91
        • HD8654/59
        • HD8743/11
        • HD8743/12
        • HD8743/19
        • HD8743/31
        • HD8745/01
        • HD8745/02
        • HD8745/03
        • HD8745/09
        • HD8745/11
        • HD8745/18
        • HD8745/19
        • HD8745/21
        • HD8745/22
        • HD8747/01
        • HD8747/03
        • HD8747/09
        • HD8749/01
        • HD8749/11
        • HD8750/11
        • HD8750/18
        • HD8750/19
        • HD8750/50
        • HD8750/81
        • HD8750/88
        • HD8750/99
        • HD8827/12
        • HD8830/10
        • HD8830/12
        • HD8829/11
        Fits product type
        • HD8648/01
        • HD8649/11
        • HD8649/51
        • HD8650/01
        • HD8650/05
        • HD8650/06
        • HD8650/07
        • HD8650/09
        • HD8650/11
        • HD8650/19
        • HD8650/21
        • HD8650/27
        • HD8650/29
        • HD8651/01
        • HD8651/05
        • HD8651/07
        • HD8651/09
        • HD8651/16
        • HD8651/17
        • HD8651/19
        • HD8651/21
        • HD8651/27
        • HD8651/31
        • HD8651/41
        • HD8652/51
        • HD8652/59
        • HD8653/01
        • HD8653/41
        Fits product types :
        • 10003900
        • 10003916
        • 10003934
        • 10003960
        • 10003965
        • 10004030
        • 10004087
        • 10004126
        • 10004173
        • 10004230
        • 10004231
        • 10004250
        • 10004251
        • 10004252
        • 10004316
        • 10004323
        • 10004332
        Fits product types
        • 10002856
        • 10002857
        • 10002859
        • 10002938
        • 10002962
        • 10000206
        • 10000248
        • 10000249
        • 10000260
        • 10000261
        • 10001340
        • 10001341
        • 10001592
        • 10001593
        • 10001596
        • 10001597
        • 10001598
        • 10001599
        • 10001602
        • 10001603
        • 10001605
        • 10001606
        • 10001607
        • 10001608
        • 10001609
        • 10001770
        • 10001823
        • 10001855
        • 10002520
        • 10002687
        • 10002688
        • 10002689
        • 10002740
        • 10002743
        • 10002744
        • 10002745
        • 10002746
        • 10002796
        • 10002797
        • 10002798
        • 10002799
        • 10002804
        • 10002805
        • 10002806
        • 10002807
        • 10002808
        • 10002809
        • 10002825
        • 10002830
        • 10002836
        • 10002837
        • 10002855
        • 10002858
        • 10003074
        • 10003075
        • 10003082
        • 10003222
        • 10002827
        • 10002828
        • 10002829
        • 10002861
        • 10002862
        • 10002863
        • 10002864
        • 10002865
        • 10002866
        • 10002867
        • 10002921
        • 10002923
        • 10002924
        • 10000223
        • 10000240
        • 10002600
        • 10001383
        • 10001532
        • 10001533
        • 10001534
        • 10001535
        • 10001536
        • 10001537
        • 10001538
        • 10001539
        • 10001704
        • 10001705
        • 10001951
        • 10001952
        • 10002006
        • 10002007
        • 10002486
        • 10002487
        • 10002488
        • 10002511
        • 10002516
        • 10002517
        • 10002518
        • 10002572
        • 10002696
        • 10002732
        • 10002733
        • 10002734
        • 10002735
        • 10002736
        • 10002826
        • 10002838
        • 10002839
        • 10002842
        • 10002881
        • 10003062
        • 10003063
        • 10003073
        • 10003112
        • 10003310
        • 10002660
        • 10002661
        • 10002738
        • 10002780
        • 10002781
        • 10002933
        • 10002934
        • 10003000
        • 10003021
        • 10003022
        • 10003024
        • 10003025
        • 10003026
        • 10003110
        • 10003111
        • 10003138
        • 10003151
        • 10003152
        • 10003153
        • 10003154
        • 10003158
        • 10003167
        • 10003217
        • 10003226
        • 10003227
        • 10003228
        • 10003229
        • 10003296
        • 10001822
        • 10002550
        • 10002669
        • 10003400
        • 10003401
        • 10003674
        • 10003695
        • 10002920
        • 10002860
        • 10002915
        • 10003072
        • 10003113
        • 10003114
        • 10003223
        • 10003224
        • 10003291
        • 10003351
        • 10003352
        • 10003353
        • 10003360
        • 10003361
        • 10003362
        • 10003363
        • 10003364
        • 10003559
        • 10003580
        • 10003581
        • 10003582
        • 10003583
        • 10003584
        • 10003585
        • 10003586
        • 10003587
        • 10003588
        • 10003589
        • 10003590
        • 10003591
        • 10003592
        • 10003593
        • 10003594
        • 10003595
        • 10003600
        • 10003601
        • 10003602
        • 10003633
        • 10003634
        • 10003741
        • 10002843
        • 10003721
        • 10003802
        • 10003803
        • 10003820
        • 10003842
        • 10003871
        • 10003872
        • 10003874
        • 10003883

