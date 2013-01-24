Home
Cappuccinatore

CRP993
  For the automatic frothing of milk
    Cappuccinatore

    CRP993

    For the automatic frothing of milk

    Do you like a good cappuccino or latte macchiato? This black cappuccinatore or milk frother makes your milk deliciously foamy. It fits different espresso machines. See all benefits

    For the automatic frothing of milk

    Do you like a good cappuccino or latte macchiato? This black cappuccinatore or milk frother makes your milk deliciously foamy. It fits different espresso machines. See all benefits

    For the automatic frothing of milk

    Check specifications for compatible products

    • for Milkfrother

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits product types :
      10003973
      Fits product types
      • 10003804
      • 10003805

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

