Philips Zoom

In-Office Procedure Kits

DIS570/01
Zoom
1 award
Zoom
    -{discount-value}

    With the inpute of hundreds of Philips Zoom users, Philips has made administering the Philips Zoom whitening system easier, faster and safer then ever before.

      For use with Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed Lamp, Zoom 2

      Adjustable intensity settings

      Unlike some other whitening systems, Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed has adjustable intensity settings and can be customized to eliminate sensitivity to maximize your comfort. In fact, over 90% of people surveyed experienced little to no sensitivity with Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed lamp.

      14 million smiles and counting****

      The Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed lamp is part of the popular Philips Zoom whitening family, the #1 patient-requested professional whitening brand that’s been trusted by over 14 million people already****. In fact, Zoom WhiteSpeed has a 96% patient satisfaction rate; results based on a 500 person U.S. study*. It also comes from the same creators of popular brands you know and love, including Philips Sonicare and BreathRx, and was designed to help improve the health of your smile.

      Your maximum whitest smile

      Why wait for results when you can have whiter teeth now? With Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed lamp, you can achieve your whitest smile in just one 45 minute visit to your dentist’s office.

      Light-activated technology for powerful whitening

      Unlike many other systems, Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed uses a proprietary LED light to accelerate whitening for maximum results in minimal time.

      Proven safe and effective on teeth and gums

      Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed lamp is backed by studies that have shown it is safe and effective for your teeth and gums. 95% of patients surveyed agree Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed lamp produces excellent results.*

      Recommended and administered by your dental professional

      Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed is administered by your dental professional, so you know it’s the best, healthiest option for your teeth.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Whitening results
        Maximum whiteness in 45 min.

