6000 series

Steam iron

DST6001/26
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    Philips 6000 Series steam iron has one of the largest water tanks there is for steam irons. Iron longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove the tough creases easily. See all benefits

    Philips 6000 Series steam iron has one of the largest water tanks there is for steam irons. Iron longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove the tough creases easily. See all benefits

    Philips 6000 Series steam iron has one of the largest water tanks there is for steam irons. Iron longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove the tough creases easily. See all benefits

      Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

      Iron with large water tank

      • 2400 W
      • Steam 40g/min;200g steam boost
      • 550 ml XL water tank
      • Ceramic soleplate
      Ceramic soleplate to easily glide through the fabrics

      Ceramic soleplate to easily glide through the fabrics

      Ceramic soleplate provides scratch resistance while gliding easily.

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Extra large 550 ml watertank needs less refilling

      Extra large 550 ml watertank needs less refilling

      Comfortable ironing with less refilling. The 550 ml XL water tank allows longer ironing without refilling.

      Steam boost up to 200 g for the toughest creases

      Steam boost up to 200 g for the toughest creases

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        2.5 m
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Heat up time
        0.40 minute(s)
        Water tank capacity
        550 ml
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Soleplate
        Ceramic
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Steam boost
        200 g
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Continuous steam
        40 g/min
        Power
        2400 W

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.3 kg
        Packaging dimensions
        31.5x17x14 cm
        Product dimensions
        29.7x14.6x12.2 cm

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self clean

