Less refilling for longer ironing sessions
Philips 6000 Series steam iron has one of the largest water tanks there is for steam irons. Iron longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove the tough creases easily. See all benefits
Ceramic soleplate provides scratch resistance while gliding easily.
Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Comfortable ironing with less refilling. The 550 ml XL water tank allows longer ironing without refilling.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.
Easy to use
Fast & powerful crease removal
Fast crease removal
Technical specifications
Calc management