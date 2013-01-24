Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Handheld vacuum cleaner

FC6048/02
1 Awards
  • Gives a great result fast Gives a great result fast Gives a great result fast
    -{discount-value}

    Handheld vacuum cleaner

    FC6048/02
    1 Awards

    Gives a great result fast

    Superior suction power and versatile accessories make this the ideal tool for vacuuming all types of surfaces. Includes extra-long cord, flexible hose, shoulder strap and two-stage filtration.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Handheld vacuum cleaner

    Gives a great result fast

    Superior suction power and versatile accessories make this the ideal tool for vacuuming all types of surfaces. Includes extra-long cord, flexible hose, shoulder strap and two-stage filtration.

    Gives a great result fast

    Superior suction power and versatile accessories make this the ideal tool for vacuuming all types of surfaces. Includes extra-long cord, flexible hose, shoulder strap and two-stage filtration.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Handheld vacuum cleaner

    Gives a great result fast

    Superior suction power and versatile accessories make this the ideal tool for vacuuming all types of surfaces. Includes extra-long cord, flexible hose, shoulder strap and two-stage filtration.

    Similar products

    See all Hand vacuum cleaner

      Gives a great result fast

      For daily cleaning

      2-stage filter system prevents early clogging

      2-stage filter system prevents early clogging

      The Philips Mini Vac’s 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the pleated, second filter traps the finer dust particles.

      900 Watt motor

      The powerful 900W motor ensures a very high suction power for a Mini Vac, for a great cleaning result.

      Technical Specifications

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        0.5 L
        Filter system
        2-stage

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Other accessories
        • Cord clip
        • Flexible hose
        • Intergrated fold-out crevice tool
        • Shoulder strap

      • Performance

        Vacuum (max)
        20 kPa
        Input power (max)
        900 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        84 dB
        Suction power (max)
        195 W

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products