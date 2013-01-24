Home
PowerPro Duo

2-in-1 handstick cordless

FC6162/61
    -{discount-value}

    The new Philips PowerPro Duo offers you thorough cleaning result on hard-floors and carpets. PowerCyclone Technology maintains high suction power for excellent performance. The TriActive Turbo nozzle captures more dust and fluff in one go. See all benefits

      With PowerCyclone and TriActive Turbo nozzle

      • 2-in-1
      • 12 V
      • Bagless
      • 2 accessories
      PowerCyclone Technology for maximum performance

      PowerCyclone Technology for maximum performance

      The PowerCyclone technology delivers thorough cleaning results in one go through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.

      TriActive Turbo nozzle for powerful performance on carpets

      TriActive Turbo nozzle for powerful performance on carpets

      The TriActive Turbo nozzle delivers powerful performance on hard floors and carpets. The motorized brush and the optimized airflow pick up all dirt and fluff in one go.

      Cordless operation for freedom to clean everywhere

      Cordless operation for freedom to clean everywhere

      The rechargeable batteries for cordless operation gives you freedom to clean everywhere. Now the cable is not a barrier anymore and you can easily clean in different rooms with no hassle.

      Self-standing position for instant parking anywhere

      Self-standing position for instant parking anywhere

      The stick has a convenient parking position to stay upright, both with and without the handheld. Therefore, you can instantly park the stick anywhere you want, also while you are cleaning.

      The nozzle's motorized brush thoroughly removes pet hair

      The nozzle's motorized brush thoroughly removes pet hair

      Thanks to the TriActive Turbo nozzle with a motorized brush, you can now remove animal hair from couches, cushions and other fabrics. Ideal for pet owners.

      Maximum flexibility to clean difficult areas

      Maximum flexibility to clean difficult areas

      PowerPro Duo is designed to reach everywhere, so you can easily clean under the couch, bed or table without effort.

      2-in-1 functionality for cleaning floors and furniture

      2-in-1 functionality for cleaning floors and furniture

      The 2-in-1 functionality gives you both a stick and a handheld vacuum cleaner in one, to easily clean both floor and furniture.

      One-step empty dust bucket, simple and hygienic

      One-step empty dust bucket, simple and hygienic

      The dust container is perfectly designed to dispose dust directly into the dust bin. Thanks to its One-step easy emptying system you can simply empty the dust bucket without touching the dirt, avoiding complicated processes. Easy to empty and hygienic to clean.

      Washable foam filter for long-life performance

      Washable foam filter for long-life performance

      The PowerPro Duo has a durable foam filter, it can be easily washed under the tap or in the washing machine for life-long performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        215x253x1150 mm
        Weight of product
        3.2 kg

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        0.6 L
        Motor filter
        Washable filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Brush
        • Crevice tool
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive Turbo Nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Electric Aqua Metallic
        Design features
        • 2-in-1
        • Auto-off
        • Translucent dust chamber

      • Performance

        Charging time
        16 hour(s)
        Runtime
        20-25 minute(s)
        Sound power level
        80 dB
        Battery type
        NiMH
        Battery voltage
        12 V

            • *3 Tested by independent test institute on average on carpet and hard floors, compared to the bestselling product in the 12V cordless 2-in-1 hand stick segment based on independent source, June 2013.