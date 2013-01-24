Home
PowerPro Aqua

Stick vacuum cleaner

FC6400/61
1 Awards
    PowerPro Aqua Stick vacuum cleaner

FC6400/61

    FC6400/61
    1 Awards

    The new Philips PowerPro Aqua is a powerful cordless vacuum cleaner which does wet cleaning too. It combines vacuuming and mopping to quickly clean daily messes. Easy click on/off mopping system to vacuum only, or vacuum and mop in one go!

    PowerPro Aqua Stick vacuum cleaner

    PowerPro Aqua Stick vacuum cleaner

      Always at hand to quickly clean daily messes

      • vacuum and mopping
      • 14.4 V
      • TriActive Turbo nozzle
      • PowerCyclone technology
      3 layer filter technology captures micro particles

      3 layer filter technology captures micro particles

      3 layer washable filter can capture >90% of allergens like pollen, pet hair and dust, for a clean air.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        4.7 kg

      • Usability

        Clean water tank capacity (max)
        0.2 L

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        Foam filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        Micro fiber pad
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive Turbo Nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Aqua blue
        Design features
        On-off

      • Performance

        Runtime
        30 minute(s)
        Sound power level
        83 dB
        Surface coverage per tank
        50 m²
        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Battery voltage
        14.4 V

            • Recommended to replace every 3-6 months depending on usage frequency. 2 microfiber pads are included in pack, you can check www.philips.com to find where to buy the microfiber pads. We cannot guarantee optimal cleaning results when microfiber pads from other brands are used.