Always hygienically clean surfaces with steam
Philips SteamCleaner Multi cleans to tough stains and grease with steam. Enjoy hygienic cleaning results using only water steam kills up to 99,9% bacteria. The steam nozzle reaches all corners and the microfiber pad lifts and absorbs dirt. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips SteamCleaner Multi uses only water, it does not leave any kind of residues on your surfaces.
Enjoy hygienic cleaning results with Philips SteamCleaner Multi. The SteamCleaner Multi kills up to 99,9% of germs and bacteria located on the surfaces without chemicals and only the use of water.
2 washable and durable microfiber pads are included. The soft microfiber material gently loosens, lifts, and absorbs dust and dirt. Removing dirt effectively and gently. The microfiber pads are machine-washable and easy to attach and remove.
The indication light turns white when is heating up, and the blue light starts blinking when the appliance is ready to steam. SteamCleaner Multi is ready to use in less than 45 sec delivering you continuous steam throughout the cleaning process.
The microfiber pads are specially designed to lift and absorb all dirt and dust from the surfaces while you are steaming, for one-step cleaning without effort.
Steam at high temperature easily dissolves grease and dirt. Steam is known as a powerful method to loosen all kinds of stains and dirt.
Clean smooth surfaces with the triangular steam nozzle and the attached microfiber pad. In one stroke you remove dirt and stains. Thanks to its triangular shape you can both clean surfaces as well as reach into corners with the pointed tip.
The precision steam nozzle is specially designed with a unique shape to reach into those tight and hard-to-reach areas where you cannot reach with traditional tools, such as ventilation hoods.
The SteamCleaner Multi is small and compact, easy to store and always at hand. It is lightweight and makes even longer cleaning sessions less tiresome
