SteamCleaner Multi

Handheld steam cleaner

FC7008/01
  • Always hygienically clean surfaces with steam Always hygienically clean surfaces with steam Always hygienically clean surfaces with steam
    Always hygienically clean surfaces with steam

    Philips SteamCleaner Multi cleans to tough stains and grease with steam. Enjoy hygienic cleaning results using only water steam kills up to 99,9% bacteria. The steam nozzle reaches all corners and the microfiber pad lifts and absorbs dirt. See all benefits

      Always hygienically clean surfaces with steam

      Clean tough stains,kill bacteria without chemicals

      • 1200 W
      • 2 microfiber pads
      • Precision nozzle
      No detergent needed, no residues left on the surfaces

      Philips SteamCleaner Multi uses only water, it does not leave any kind of residues on your surfaces.

      Steam kills up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria

      Enjoy hygienic cleaning results with Philips SteamCleaner Multi. The SteamCleaner Multi kills up to 99,9% of germs and bacteria located on the surfaces without chemicals and only the use of water.

      2 Microfiber pads included

      2 washable and durable microfiber pads are included. The soft microfiber material gently loosens, lifts, and absorbs dust and dirt. Removing dirt effectively and gently. The microfiber pads are machine-washable and easy to attach and remove.

      Indicates when ready to use

      The indication light turns white when is heating up, and the blue light starts blinking when the appliance is ready to steam. SteamCleaner Multi is ready to use in less than 45 sec delivering you continuous steam throughout the cleaning process.

      Washable and durable microfiber pads

      The microfiber pads are specially designed to lift and absorb all dirt and dust from the surfaces while you are steaming, for one-step cleaning without effort.

      Clean tough stains and oil from smooth surfaces easily

      Steam at high temperature easily dissolves grease and dirt. Steam is known as a powerful method to loosen all kinds of stains and dirt.

      Triangular steam nozzle for all areas

      Clean smooth surfaces with the triangular steam nozzle and the attached microfiber pad. In one stroke you remove dirt and stains. Thanks to its triangular shape you can both clean surfaces as well as reach into corners with the pointed tip.

      Precision steam nozzle for tight corners

      The precision steam nozzle is specially designed with a unique shape to reach into those tight and hard-to-reach areas where you cannot reach with traditional tools, such as ventilation hoods.

      Light weight, compact and easy to store

      The SteamCleaner Multi is small and compact, easy to store and always at hand. It is lightweight and makes even longer cleaning sessions less tiresome

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        0.7 kg

      • Usability

        Cord length
        2.5 m

      • Steam Management

        Steam temp. at nozzle
        &gt;100 °C
        Heating-up time
        &lt;45 s
        Chemical free cleaning
        100 %

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        2 microfiber pads
        Steam nozzle
        • Precision steam nozzle
        • Triangular steam nozzle
        Cleaning
        Washable microfiber pad

      • Design

        Color
        Bright green

      • Performance

        Input power (max)
        1200 W

