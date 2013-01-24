Home
  Truly clean floors with the power of steam
      Triangular, flat nozzle for best cleaning results

      • 1500 W
      • Extra flat nozzle
      • 3 microfiber pads
      • Adjustable steam
      Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and germs

      Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and germs

      Enjoy the most hygienic steam cleaning results with Philips SteamCleaner Active. Philips SteamCleaner Active kills up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria. Sanitize all floors without chemicals and only the use of water.

      100% chemical free cleaning

      100% chemical free cleaning

      SteamCleaner Active works with water only. It does not leave any kind of chemical residues on your floor.

      Suitable for tap water

      Suitable for tap water

      SteamCleaner Active is specially developed to clean using tap water. Its Active Calc Filter decalcifies water automatically. We advise to replace the Active Calc Filter at least every 6 months to prevent calcification and enjoy great performance over lifetime.

      3 Microfiber pads included

      3 Microfiber pads included

      3 washable and durable microfiber pads are included. The soft microfiber material gently loosens, lifts, and absorbs dust and dirt. Removing dirt effectively and gently. The microfiber pads are machine-washable and easy to attach and remove.

      Self standing

      Self standing

      Convenient in use and efficient in storage.

      Steam function stops when you pause

      Steam function stops when you pause

      When you pause during steam cleaning the SteamCleaner Active stops steaming automatically in upright position. For extra safety and peace of mind.

      No detergent needed, no residues left on surfaces

      No detergent needed, no residues left on surfaces

      For all floors*

      For all floors*

      Steam dissolves dirt, dust and stains

      Dust and dirt is easily removed by SteamCleaner Active as steam dissolves and the mircofiber pad lifts and traps dirt.

      1500 W for powerful steam and fast heat up

      1500 W for a fast heat-up time. SteamCleaner Active is ready to use in less than 30 sec. The LED indication light turns from white to blue when Steam Plus is ready to steam.

      Right amount of steams for different floors

      With the adjustable steam setting SteamCleaner Active always releases the rightcamount of steam for the perfect clean, for all sealed floors, including hardwood and laminate.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions nozzle
        210 x 230 cm
        Weight (kg)
        &lt;3 kg
        Dimensions microfiber pad
        27x11 cm

      • Usability

        Cord length
        6 m
        Stand by mode
        Auto steam shut-off
        Cord storage
        On stick
        Removable stick assembly
        Stick in / Stick Out

      • Steam Management

        Active calc filter
        Yes
        Steam capacity
        від 13 до 25 g/min
        Runtime (steaming)
        15 to 25 minute(s)
        Steam temp. at nozzle
        &gt;100 °C
        Heating-up time
        &lt;30 s
        Watertank size
        450 ml

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        3 pads and 1 carpet glider
        Cleaning
        Washable microfiber pad

      • Design

        Color
        Sparkle Blue

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        1500 W
        Input power (max)
        1500 W

          • For all hard floor types, including sealed wooden floors. For lacquered wooden floors, first try on a non-visible spot before using. Do not use on oiled wooden floors