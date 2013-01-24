Home
EasySpeed

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8083/01
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    Small on the outside, powerful on the inside

    The compact Philips vacuum cleaner for powerful cleaning. Easy to store, carry and maneuver thanks to its light weight and small size. Experience the freedom to move, together with a great cleaning result. See all benefits

      Small on the outside, powerful on the inside

      Compact vacuum cleaner

      • 1400W
      • 3 accessories

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        2.8 kg

      • Usability

        Cord length
        4.5 m
        Carrying handle
        Top
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Power control
        Knob on canister
        Tube type
        Plastic 2-P tube
        Action radius
        7 m

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        Foam filter
        Motor filter
        Microfilter
        Dust capacity
        1.5 L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • 2-in-1 brush/crevice tool
        • Long bend tool
        Standard nozzle
        Hard and Soft Floor Nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Bright Green

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        1200 W
        Input power (max)
        1400 W
        Suction power (max)
        200 W

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

