Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8085/61
1 Awards
  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside Small on the outside, powerful on the inside Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
    -{discount-value}

    Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC8085/61
    1 Awards

    Small on the outside, powerful on the inside

    The compact Philips vacuum cleaner for powerful cleaning.Easy to store,carry and maneuver thanks to its light weight and small size. Easy to empty dust container helps avoiding dust clouds. Experience the freedom to move. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Bagless vacuum cleaner

    Small on the outside, powerful on the inside

    The compact Philips vacuum cleaner for powerful cleaning.Easy to store,carry and maneuver thanks to its light weight and small size. Easy to empty dust container helps avoiding dust clouds. Experience the freedom to move. See all benefits

    Small on the outside, powerful on the inside

    The compact Philips vacuum cleaner for powerful cleaning.Easy to store,carry and maneuver thanks to its light weight and small size. Easy to empty dust container helps avoiding dust clouds. Experience the freedom to move. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Bagless vacuum cleaner

    Small on the outside, powerful on the inside

    The compact Philips vacuum cleaner for powerful cleaning.Easy to store,carry and maneuver thanks to its light weight and small size. Easy to empty dust container helps avoiding dust clouds. Experience the freedom to move. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Bagless vacuum cleaner

      Small on the outside, powerful on the inside

      Compact vacuum cleaner

      • 1400W
      • PowerCyclone 3
      • 3 accessories
      PowerCyclone technology separates dust and air in one go

      PowerCyclone technology separates dust and air in one go

      The PowerCyclone technology delivers best cleaning results in one go through 3 highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber. 3) At the top of the cyclone, the exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.

      Easy to clean washable filter

      Easy to clean washable filter

      Washable foam filter for life-long performance.

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

      Extra handle for easy carrying with cord winder function

      Extra handle for easy carrying with cord winder function

      Extra handle for easy carrying with cord winder function.

      Light weight and compact, giving you the freedom to move

      Light weight and compact, giving you the freedom to move

      You can easily carry and roll the vacuum cleaner around when cleaning thanks to its light weight and small size.

      Small sized appliance for compact storage

      Small sized appliance for compact storage

      Small sized appliance for compact storage.

      Advanced dust container design for easy emptying

      Advanced dust container design for easy emptying

      Dust container is perfectly designed to dispose dust without creating a dust cloud. 1 button bottom lid operation makes cleaning easy for you.

      1400 Watt motor generating high suction power

      1400 Watt motor generating high suction power

      This vacuum cleaner has an efficient 1400 Watt motor generating high suction power for good cleaning results.

      Crevice tool help you to clean your furniture.

      Crevice tool help you to clean your furniture.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        3.1 kg

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Cord length
        4.5 m
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Dust container full indicator
        Yes
        Tube type
        Plastic 2-P tube
        Action radius
        7 m

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        Foam filter
        Dust capacity
        1.1 L
        Motor filter
        Microfilter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Long bend tool
        Standard nozzle
        Hard and Soft Floor Nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Citrus orange

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        1200 W
        Input power (max)
        1400 W
        Suction power (max)
        200 W

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products