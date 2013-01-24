Home
EasyLife

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8147/01
  Treat yourself to a really clean floor
      Treat yourself to a really clean floor

      Big in power, long in reach

      • 2000W
      2000 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power

      This powerful 2000 Watt motor generates max. 350 Watt suction power for excellent cleaning results.

      Indicator light shows when bucket needs emptying

      The indicator light turns on when the bucket is full and needs to be emptied. Emptying and cleaning the bucket and the filter will ensure you to keep the optimum cleaning performance.

      Dust container with one-button release system

      The closed dust container of the Philips bagless vacuum cleaner can be emptied by the bottom by the simple push of a button.

      HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

      This HEPA filter catches harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies. To maintain effective fitration, replace the HEPA filter every 6 months.

      Mini Turbo brush for easy (pet) hair and fluff removal

      The Mini Turbo Brush quickly removes (animal) hairs, fluff, and dust from couches, cushions, and other fabrics. This brush is ideal for pet owners.

      Handle for easy removal of the dust container

      The handle of the dust container will help you to easily take it out and maintain it over the trash bin.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        5.5 kg

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Cord length
        6 m
        Carrying handle
        Front
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Dust container full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Action radius
        10 m

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        HEPA washable filter
        Dust capacity
        1.7 L
        Filter type
        HEPA

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Brush
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Additional nozzle
        Mini turbo brush
        Standard nozzle
        All-purpose nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Dark midnight blue

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        38 l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1800 W
        Suction power (max)
        350 W
        Input power (max)
        2000 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        82 dB
        Vacuum (max)
        28 kPa

