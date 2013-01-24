This powerful 2000 Watt motor generates max. 350 Watt suction power for excellent cleaning results.
The indicator light turns on when the bucket is full and needs to be emptied. Emptying and cleaning the bucket and the filter will ensure you to keep the optimum cleaning performance.
The closed dust container of the Philips bagless vacuum cleaner can be emptied by the bottom by the simple push of a button.
This HEPA filter catches harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies. To maintain effective fitration, replace the HEPA filter every 6 months.
The Mini Turbo Brush quickly removes (animal) hairs, fluff, and dust from couches, cushions, and other fabrics. This brush is ideal for pet owners.
The handle of the dust container will help you to easily take it out and maintain it over the trash bin.
Sustainability
Weight and dimensions
Usability
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Performance