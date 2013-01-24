Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

2000 Series

Bagged vacuum cleaner

FC8240/09
1 Awards
  • High performance on all floors High performance on all floors High performance on all floors
    -{discount-value}

    2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

    FC8240/09
    1 Awards

    High performance on all floors

    The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers top cleaning performance with an energy efficient motor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Allergy Filter that traps 99.9%+ of harmful particles. See all benefits

    2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

    High performance on all floors

    The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers top cleaning performance with an energy efficient motor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Allergy Filter that traps 99.9%+ of harmful particles. See all benefits

    High performance on all floors

    The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers top cleaning performance with an energy efficient motor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Allergy Filter that traps 99.9%+ of harmful particles. See all benefits

    2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

    High performance on all floors

    The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers top cleaning performance with an energy efficient motor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Allergy Filter that traps 99.9%+ of harmful particles. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Bag vacuum cleaner

      High performance on all floors

      With allergy filter to trap fine dust & allergens

      • 900 W
      • 99.9% dust pick-up*
      • Compact and lightweight
      900W motor for high suction power

      900W motor for high suction power

      High-efficiency 900W motor delivers high suction power for great cleaning results.

      99.9% dust pick-up* to deliver great cleaning results

      99.9% dust pick-up* to deliver great cleaning results

      High performance nozzle and high suction power ensure you can vacuum 99.9% of fine dust*.

      Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

      Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

      Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.

      Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      9-meter reach from plug to nozzle allows longer use without unplugging.

      Allergy Filter captures 99.9% of particles – ECARF certified

      Allergy Filter captures 99.9% of particles – ECARF certified

      Certified allergy filter captures 99.9% of dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dust mites - ideal for allergy sufferers.

      Onboard tool is conveniently stored so it's always to hand

      Onboard tool is conveniently stored so it's always to hand

      Crevice tool is integrated into the vacuum so it's easily accessible to use any time you need.

      Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 3-liter dust chamber

      Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 3-liter dust chamber

      Large 3-liter dust chamber and long-lasting universal bags allow optimum suction power until full, plus sealed, mess-free disposal.

      Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

      Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

      Multi-purpose nozzle can be easily adjusted using the foot pedal, for optimal use on hard floors or carpets.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        403 x 263 x 220 mm
        Weight of product
        4.3 kg

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Action radius
        9 m
        Power control
        No
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Cord length
        6 m
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        3 L
        Dust bag type
        s-bag Classic Long Performance
        Exhaust filter
        Allergy filter
        Motor filter
        1 layer foam filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessory storage
        On board
        Accessories included
        Crevice tool
        Standard nozzle
        Multi-purpose nozzle
        Brush tool
        No

      • Design

        Color
        Star Blue

      • Performance

        Input power (max)
        900 W
        Input power (IEC)
        750 W
        Sound power level
        77 dB

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • 99.9% dust pick-up on hard floors with crevices (IEC62885-2).