High performance on all floors
The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers top cleaning performance with an energy efficient motor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Allergy Filter that traps 99.9%+ of harmful particles. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
High-efficiency 900W motor delivers high suction power for great cleaning results.
High performance nozzle and high suction power ensure you can vacuum 99.9% of fine dust*.
Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.
9-meter reach from plug to nozzle allows longer use without unplugging.
Choose the right level of suction for any cleaning task and every surface in your home.
Crevice tool is integrated into the vacuum so it's easily accessible to use any time you need.
Certified allergy filter captures 99.9% of dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dust mites - ideal for allergy sufferers.
Large 3-liter dust chamber and long-lasting universal bags allow optimum suction power until full, plus sealed, mess-free disposal.
Multi-purpose nozzle can be easily adjusted using the foot pedal, for optimal use on hard floors or carpets.
The rotating Turbo brush is designed for optimal cleaning of pet hair and fluff, opening up carpet fibers for a deeper clean.
The furniture tool removes hair from your pet's favorite couches, armchairs and cushions.
