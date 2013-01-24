Home
Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8256/01
    -{discount-value}

    Keep it out of sight!

    Thanks to its ultra-compact design, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to store away. A convenient storage box neatly stores the vacuum and other cleaning accessories after use. The cyclonic dustbin saves the use of a dust bag. See all benefits

    Keep it out of sight!

      Keep it out of sight!

      Ultra-compact, with storage box

      • HomeCare
      This packaging is made of plastified carton to enhance the lifetime of usage when used for storage. It has a carton partition inside to store the hose separately from the vacuum cleaner and a carton tray to store the nozzle, tubes and accessories above the vacuum cleaner.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        3.7 kg

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Action radius
        9 m
        Cord length
        6 m
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Tube type
        Plastic 3-piece tube

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        1 L
        Exhaust filter
        AFS micro filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        Crevice tool
        Accessory storage
        In plastified carton storage box
        Standard nozzle
        All-purpose nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Malibu

      • Performance

        Input power (max)
        1400 W
        Vacuum (max)
        27 kPa
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        85 dB
        Input power (IEC)
        1200 W
        Airflow (max)
        33 l/s
        Suction power (max)
        200 W

