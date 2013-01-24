The 3L dust compartment maximizes the potential of the s-bag Classic dust bag, thus ensuring long lasting performance.
The lightweight, aluminum vacuum cleaner tube is comfortable to use and carry. The 2-piece telescopic tube can be easily adjusted to your preferred height.
This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.
The Hard floors nozzle ensures optimal cleaning on all hard floors, especially on parquet and tiles. 1) The special soft brush hairs protect the floors against scratches. 2) The soft bristles pattern ensures optimal dust collection on all hard floors. 3) The nozzle is lightweight and equipped with wheels for great maneuverability on all floors.
Sustainability
Weight and dimensions
Usability
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Performance