Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

PowerLife

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8322/09
Find support for this product
  • Full performance Full performance Full performance
    -{discount-value}

    PowerLife Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8322/09
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Bag vacuum cleaner

      Full performance

      Less energy consumption

      • TriActive nozzle
      3L dust compartment and s-bag for long lasting performance

      3L dust compartment and s-bag for long lasting performance

      The 3L dust compartment maximizes the potential of the s-bag Classic dust bag, thus ensuring long lasting performance.

      Comfortable cleaning thanks to the lightweight aluminum tube

      Comfortable cleaning thanks to the lightweight aluminum tube

      The lightweight, aluminum vacuum cleaner tube is comfortable to use and carry. The 2-piece telescopic tube can be easily adjusted to your preferred height.

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

      The TriActive nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go

      The TriActive nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go

      The TriActive nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go: 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front. 3) It picks up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls with its left and right side air channels.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        406 x 282 x 220 mm
        Weight of product
        4.2 kg

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Carrying handle
        Front
        Action radius
        8 m
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Cord length
        5 m
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Tube type
        Aluminium 2-P telescopic tube

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        3 L
        Dust bag type
        s-bag Classic Long Performance
        Exhaust filter
        Microfilter
        Motor filter
        Microfilter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Additional nozzle
        Hard floor nozzle
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Full red

      • Performance

        Vacuum (max)
        19,5 kPa
        Input power (IEC)
        750 W
        Airflow (max)
        29,4 l/s l/s
        Annual energy consumption
        33.7 kW·h
        Sound power level
        84 dB

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products