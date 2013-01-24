Full performance
The new Philips PowerLife delivers full cleaning performance on all hard floors, thanks to the dedicated hard floors nozzle. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Full performance
The new Philips PowerLife delivers full cleaning performance on all hard floors, thanks to the dedicated hard floors nozzle. See all benefits
Full performance
The new Philips PowerLife delivers full cleaning performance on all hard floors, thanks to the dedicated hard floors nozzle. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Full performance
The new Philips PowerLife delivers full cleaning performance on all hard floors, thanks to the dedicated hard floors nozzle. See all benefits
The Hard floors nozzle ensures optimal cleaning on all hard floors, especially on parquet and tiles. 1) The special soft brush hairs protect the floors against scratches. 2) The soft bristles pattern ensures optimal dust collection on all hard floors. 3) The nozzle is lightweight and equipped with wheels for great maneuverability on all floors.
The vacuum cleaner is equipped with a compelte set of accessories, tailored to your every need: (1) Long reach tool helps you clean difficult areas like the top of the furniture or high shelves. (2) 3-in-1 tool is perfect for narrow and small spaces. (3) Crevice with small brush is a tool that easily bends around corners or objects without blocking the airflow. (4) Long brush is ideal for cleaning curtains.
The 3L dust compartment maximizes the potential of the s-bag Classic dust bag, thus ensuring long lasting performance.
The lightweight, aluminum vacuum cleaner tube is comfortable to use and carry. The 2-piece telescopic tube can be easily adjusted to your preferred height.
This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.
This product achieves the highest cleaning performance class on hard floors. 100% of dust is picked up!
Sustainability
Usability
Weight and dimensions
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Performance