PowerLife

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8324/09
2 Awards
  • Full performance Full performance Full performance
    -{discount-value}

    PowerLife Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8324/09
    2 Awards

    Full performance

    The new Philips PowerLife delivers full cleaning performance on all hard floors, thanks to the dedicated hard floors nozzle. See all benefits

    PowerLife Vacuum cleaner with bag

    Full performance

    The new Philips PowerLife delivers full cleaning performance on all hard floors, thanks to the dedicated hard floors nozzle. See all benefits

    Full performance

    The new Philips PowerLife delivers full cleaning performance on all hard floors, thanks to the dedicated hard floors nozzle. See all benefits

    PowerLife Vacuum cleaner with bag

    Full performance

    The new Philips PowerLife delivers full cleaning performance on all hard floors, thanks to the dedicated hard floors nozzle. See all benefits

      Full performance

      Less energy consumption

      • Hard floors nozzle
      • Smart cleaning kit
      Nozzle for optimal cleaning on all hard floors

      Nozzle for optimal cleaning on all hard floors

      The Hard floors nozzle ensures optimal cleaning on all hard floors, especially on parquet and tiles. 1) The special soft brush hairs protect the floors against scratches. 2) The soft bristles pattern ensures optimal dust collection on all hard floors. 3) The nozzle is lightweight and equipped with wheels for great maneuverability on all floors.

      Smart cleaning kit with 4 tools, adapted to every need

      Smart cleaning kit with 4 tools, adapted to every need

      The vacuum cleaner is equipped with a compelte set of accessories, tailored to your every need: (1) Long reach tool helps you clean difficult areas like the top of the furniture or high shelves. (2) 3-in-1 tool is perfect for narrow and small spaces. (3) Crevice with small brush is a tool that easily bends around corners or objects without blocking the airflow. (4) Long brush is ideal for cleaning curtains.

      3L dust compartment and s-bag for long lasting performance

      3L dust compartment and s-bag for long lasting performance

      The 3L dust compartment maximizes the potential of the s-bag Classic dust bag, thus ensuring long lasting performance.

      Comfortable cleaning thanks to the lightweight aluminum tube

      Comfortable cleaning thanks to the lightweight aluminum tube

      The lightweight, aluminum vacuum cleaner tube is comfortable to use and carry. The 2-piece telescopic tube can be easily adjusted to your preferred height.

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

      A-class performance on hard floors

      A-class performance on hard floors

      This product achieves the highest cleaning performance class on hard floors. 100% of dust is picked up!

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Usability

        Cord length
        5 m
        Carrying handle
        Front
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Tube type
        Aluminium 2-P telescopic tube
        Action radius
        8 m

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        406 x 282 x 220 mm
        Weight of product
        4.2 kg

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag classic
        Exhaust filter
        Microfilter
        Motor filter
        Microfilter
        Dust capacity
        3 L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Additional nozzle
        Hard floor nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Standard nozzle
        Hard floors nozzle
        Extra accessories
        Smart cleaning kit

      • Design

        Color
        Fresh aqua

      • Performance

        Vacuum (max)
        19,5 kPa
        Input power (IEC)
        750 W
        Annual energy consumption
        26.3 kW·h
        Airflow (max)
        29,4 l/s l/s
        Sound power level
        84 dB

