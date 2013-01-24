Smart cleaning kit with 4 tools, adapted to every need

The vacuum cleaner is equipped with a compelte set of accessories, tailored to your every need: (1) Long reach tool helps you clean difficult areas like the top of the furniture or high shelves. (2) 3-in-1 tool is perfect for narrow and small spaces. (3) Crevice with small brush is a tool that easily bends around corners or objects without blocking the airflow. (4) Long brush is ideal for cleaning curtains.