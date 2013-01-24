Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

PowerLife

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8326/09
Find support for this product
  • Full performance Full performance Full performance
    -{discount-value}

    PowerLife Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8326/09
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Bag vacuum cleaner

      Full performance

      Less energy consumption

      • TriActive nozzle
      • Animal
      Turbo brush, perfect for homes with pet hair

      Turbo brush, perfect for homes with pet hair

      The Turbo brush allows deep cleaning of carpets, easily removing hair and fluff. The rotating brush inside the nozzle actively removes small dust particles and pet hair, resulting in a better cleaning performance.

      3L dust compartment and s-bag for long lasting performance

      3L dust compartment and s-bag for long lasting performance

      The 3L dust compartment maximizes the potential of the s-bag Classic dust bag, thus ensuring long lasting performance.

      Comfortable cleaning thanks to the lightweight aluminum tube

      Comfortable cleaning thanks to the lightweight aluminum tube

      The lightweight, aluminum vacuum cleaner tube is comfortable to use and carry. The 2-piece telescopic tube can be easily adjusted to your preferred height.

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

      A-class performance on hard floors

      A-class performance on hard floors

      This product achieves the highest cleaning performance class on hard floors. 100% of dust is picked up!

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Carrying handle
        Front
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Action radius
        8 m
        Cord length
        5 m
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Tube type
        Aluminium 2-P telescopic tube

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        406 x 282 x 220 mm
        Weight of product
        4.2 kg

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        3 L
        Dust bag type
        s-bag Classic Long Performance
        Exhaust filter
        Microfilter
        Motor filter
        Microfilter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Additional nozzle
        • Hard floor nozzle
        • Turbo brush
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Star blue

      • Performance

        Vacuum (max)
        19,5 kPa
        Input power (IEC)
        750 W
        Airflow (max)
        29,4 l/s l/s
        Annual energy consumption
        33.7 kW·h
        Sound power level
        84 dB

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products