The Turbo brush allows deep cleaning of carpets, easily removing hair and fluff. The rotating brush inside the nozzle actively removes small dust particles and pet hair, resulting in a better cleaning performance.
The 3L dust compartment maximizes the potential of the s-bag Classic dust bag, thus ensuring long lasting performance.
The lightweight, aluminum vacuum cleaner tube is comfortable to use and carry. The 2-piece telescopic tube can be easily adjusted to your preferred height.
This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.
This product achieves the highest cleaning performance class on hard floors. 100% of dust is picked up!
The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.
