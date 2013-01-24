Home
Performer Compact

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8375/09
    The new Philips Performer Compact vacuum cleaner delivers top cleaning performance with minimum effort. AirflowMax technology keeps the suction power stronger for longer. The TriActive nozzle removes dust efficiently on all floors.

    See all benefits

      Full performance. Easy to use

      Compact yet powerful with AirflowMax technology

      • 99.9% dust pick-up
      • 900W
      • TriActive nozzle
      Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for strong suction power

      Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for strong suction power

      The unique AirflowMax technology keeps the suction power stronger for longer* to use the bag to the very end. The technology is build around the optimization of three key elements: 1) Unique ribs profile inside the dust chamber to maximize airflow around the dustbag and enable the use of the entire bag surface. 2) Specially designed dust chamber capacity that allows the dustbag to fully unfold uniformly. 3) High quality, non-clogging fibre structures in the dustbag absorb dust without blocking the pores, thus avoiding a reduction in suction power.

      The TriActive nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go

      The TriActive nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go

      The TriActive nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go: 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front. 3) It picks up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls with its left and right side air channels.

      On-board accessories for ultimate convenience

      On-board accessories for ultimate convenience

      The vacuum cleaner is designed with integrated accessories, so that you do not need to carry extra pieces around while you clean. The crevice tool is located on the canister, always ready to use.

      ActiveLock couplings to easily adjust to each cleaning task

      ActiveLock couplings to easily adjust to each cleaning task

      The ActiveLock couplings allow you to easily connect and disconnect the different nozzles and accessories from the telescopic tube while cleaning.

      Compact and light for effortless cleaning and easy storage

      Compact and light for effortless cleaning and easy storage

      Thanks to its small size, the appliance can be easily stored, saving valuable space. The light weight makes it easy to carry around.

      S-bag Classic Long Performance lasts up to 50% longer

      S-bag Classic Long Performance lasts up to 50% longer

      This new Philips synthetic dust bag has been developed to provide long lasting vacuum cleaner performance, i.e. a high level of suction power and maximum filtration, up to the moment the dust bag is full and ready for disposal.

      Allergy filter captures more than 99.90% of fine dust

      Allergy filter captures more than 99.90% of fine dust

      Developed to meet the specific needs of allergy sufferers and more generally of people demanding a higher level of hygiene.

      ECARF allergy-friendly quality tested

      ECARF allergy-friendly quality tested

      This vacuum cleaner is certified as Allergy friendly by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation. The exhaust air is purified up to 99,9% of allergens from, cat & dog hairs, dust mites or pollen to support an allergy friendly home environment.

      99.9% dust pick-up* to deliver high cleaning

      99.9% dust pick-up* to deliver high cleaning

      You can vacuum 99.9% of fine dust thanks to powerful suction and high performance nozzles.

      900W motor for strong suction power

      900W motor for strong suction power

      Our highly efficient motor generates powerful suction and uses less energy for a thorough clean every time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        400 x 282 x 251 mm
        Weight of product
        4.2 kg

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        ActiveLock
        Carrying handle
        Front
        Action radius
        9 m
        Cord length
        6 m
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        3 L
        Dust bag type
        s-bag Classic Long Performance
        Exhaust filter
        Allergy filter
        Motor filter
        1 layer foam filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Integrated brush
        Additional nozzle
        Hard floor nozzle
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        New blue

      • Performance

        Vacuum (max)
        17,5 kPa
        Input power (max)
        900 W
        Input power (IEC)
        750 W
        Sound power level
        78 dB

            • 99.9% dust pick-up on hard floors with crevices (IEC62885-2).