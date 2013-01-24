The unique AirflowMax technology keeps the suction power stronger for longer* to use the bag to the very end. The technology is build around the optimization of three key elements: 1) Unique ribs profile inside the dust chamber to maximize airflow around the dustbag and enable the use of the entire bag surface. 2) Specially designed dust chamber capacity that allows the dustbag to fully unfold uniformly. 3) High quality, non-clogging fibre structures in the dustbag absorb dust without blocking the pores, thus avoiding a reduction in suction power.
The TriActive nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go: 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front. 3) It picks up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls with its left and right side air channels.
The Long reach tool is a clever accessory which helps you clean difficult areas like the top of the furniture or high shelves. The angle of the brush is adjustable, so you can have the exact instrument for your needs.
The vacuum cleaner is designed with integrated accessories, so that you do not need to carry extra pieces around while you clean. The crevice tool is located on the canister, always ready to use.
The ActiveLock couplings allow you to easily connect and disconnect the different nozzles and accessories from the telescopic tube while cleaning.
This new Philips synthetic dust bag has been developed to provide long lasting vacuum cleaner performance, i.e. a high level of suction power and maximum filtration, up to the moment the dust bag is full and ready for disposal.
Developed to meet the specific needs of allergy sufferers and more generally of people demanding a higher level of hygiene.
This vacuum cleaner is certified as Allergy friendly by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation. The exhaust air is purified up to 99,9% of allergens from, cat & dog hairs, dust mites or pollen to support an allergy friendly home environment.
You can vacuum 99.9% of fine dust thanks to powerful suction and high performance nozzles.
Our highly efficient motor generates powerful suction and uses less energy for a thorough clean every time.
This product is supplied with additional 5 original Philips dust bags (s-bag®). Thus, you will not need to buy any dust bags for 1 year after your vacuum cleaner purchase!
Sustainability
Weight and dimensions
Usability
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Performance